Tarikul YT’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

The Free Fire community has several YouTubers who have achieved tremendous success after surpassing the coveted one million subscriber mark, and Tarikul YT is one such content creator. The Indian star currently has 1.62 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He regularly posts content about ongoing and upcoming events in the game. He also runs two other channels - Tarikul (288k subscribers) and Tarikul on Fire (7.3k subscribers).

Tarikul YT’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Tarikul YT’s Free Fire MAX ID is 876916689. The Indian star is ranked Gold 4 in the CS mode and Gold 2 in the BR mode.

His Free Fire MAX stats as of 14 September 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Tarikul YT has remained undefeated in 108 games out of the 2108 solo matches he has participated in, resulting in a win rate of 5.12%. With 3819 eliminations and 951 headshots, the content creator has recorded a K/D ratio of 1.91 and a headshot rate of 24.90%.

The player has featured in 2185 duo encounters and has 186 wins, which adds up to a win rate of 8.51%. He secured 4191 eliminations and landed 788 headshots, amassing a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot percentage of 18.80%.

Tarikul YT has also played 5207 squad matches and has registered 779 Booyahs to secure a win rate of 14.96%. He has chalked up 10836 eliminations and bagged 1832 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.45 and a headshot percentage of 16.91%.

Ranked stats

The gamer has not won solo or duo games this season (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played two solo matches but has not secured a win or a kill.

He has only played a single duo match and has secured two frags, one of which was registered as a headshot, translating to a K/D ratio of 2 and a headshot rate of 50%.

Tarikul YT has scored a single victory in seven squad matches, which comes down to a win rate of 14.28%. He has taken down 13 opponents with five headshots, averaging a K/D ratio of 2.17 and a headshot percentage of 38.46%.

Note: Tarikul YT’s Free Fire MAX ID stats were recorded from the game on 14 September 2022. They are subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Tarikul YT's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tarikul YT is estimated to make a monthly income between $86 and $1.4K per month through his primary YouTube channel. The figures for the entire year lie within the range of $1K and $16.6K.

YouTube channel

Tarikul YT began posting content related to Free Fire on his channel in 2019. He has uploaded over 1000 videos that have racked up 127 million views. The channel saw a lot of growth in 2021. The player started the year with a few hundred thousand subscribers and crossed the coveted one million milestone soon after.

However, Tarikul YT's subscriber count has stagnated over the last few months. In the last 30 days, the content creator gained 345k channel views, but his subscriber count remained the same.

Edited by Siddharth Satish