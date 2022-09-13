Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and monthly income in September 2022

Ajay, also known as Ajjubhai or Total Gaming, is among the most popular Free Fire content creators in India and around the world. He has achieved unparalleled growth over the last few years and has established a massive audience on multiple platforms.

Ajjubhai has become a household name in the Free Fire community, with his primary YouTube channel, Total Gaming, boasting 33.5 million subscribers. While he regularly posts content about Garena's battle royale title, he has recently started covering games like God of War and Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Ajjubhai runs many other YouTube channels, including Ajay Verse, Ajjubhai, and Total Gaming Shorts.

What is Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Ajjubhai’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 451012596. He has secured the Bronze 3 rank in the BR-Ranked mode and the Heroic rank in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in the game as of 13 September 2022 are given below:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 1043 solo matches and has secured 94 victories, recording a win rate of 9.01%. He has 2659 frags and 913 headshots in this mode, averaging a K/D ratio of 2.80 and a headshot percentage of 34.34%.

The YouTuber has also played 1838 duo matches and has won 358 of them, translating to a win rate of 19.47%. He has taken down 7314 opponents, 2555 of which are headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot percentage of 34.93%.

Ajjubhai has emerged victorious in 3075 of the 12911 squad matches he has played, making his win rate 23.81%. With 50003 frags and 18259 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 5.08 and a headshot percentage of 36.52%.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in eight solo matches in the current ranked season. However, he has only won once, amounting to a win rate of 12.5%. He has registered 42 eliminations and 29 headshots for a kill-to-death ratio of 6 and a headshot percentage of 69.05%.

The content creator is yet to participate in any other ranked match in Free Fire MAX.

Clash Squad stats

Ajjubhai's CS Career (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in 2043 Clash Squad matches and has won 1132 times, resulting in a win rate of 55.40%. With 13382 eliminations and 8483 headshots to his name, he has a KDA of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 55.41%.

Note: Total Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 13 September 2022. These numbers will change as the YouTuber plays more matches in the battle royale game.

Monthly income

Total Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to the statistics on Social Blade, Ajjubhai’s estimated monthly income from his primary YouTube channel is between $12.7K and $202.8K. Meanwhile, his annual revenue is said to be between $152.1K and $2.4M.

YouTube channel

Since starting the Total Gaming YouTube channel in December 2018, Ajjubhai has achieved unparalleled success with his Free Fire content. He has posted more than 1900 videos on the channel, and they have more than 5.995 billion views combined.

The Total Gaming channel surpassed the 10-million subscriber mark in August 2020. This number doubled in early 2021.

Ajjubhai continues to generate huge numbers, with the last 30 days accounting for 200k subscribers and 50.698 million views.

