5 Free Fire MAX tips to increase win rate

Free Fire MAX is a competitive battle royale game, and therefore, it is quite hard for players to shine in the community. However, an attractive set of in-game stats will help them do so with ease.

Amongst the several stats in the FF MAX player profile, the win rate is one of the most notable. It shows the percentage of wins to the total number of matches played. The more matches that players win, the higher their win rate will be.

An impressive win rate stat will aid players in building a solid in-game profile.

Note: This article is subjective and only represents the author's personal opinions.

Free Fire MAX: 5 tips to remember before entering a match to improve the win rate

1) Choose an ideal character combination (including a suitable pet)

Possessing incredible abilities, Free Fire MAX characters play a vital role on the battlefield. Gamers can use a maximum of four characters' abilities. Therefore, it is essential to select them as per the play style and preferences.

Survival approach is a must-follow tip to win a match in the BR mode. K is possibly the best character for survival. He has an active type of ability, so the rest of the three character skills must be of the passive type. Users can go with Miguel, Paloma, and Maro.

Pets should not be overlooked as most players do. Mr. Waggor is a good choice to get survival support in long-lasting battle royale matches.

2) Avoid landing near hot-drops

Free Fire MAX has several maps, each with distinct locations. While players don't often land at certain places, some popular areas are landing centers for many players; these are called hot drops.

Landing in such places increases the risk of being eliminated earlier in the match. Therefore, gamers should try landing on the edges of the map.

Peak, Clock Tower, Observatory, Factory, etc., are some of the hot drops to avoid on the Bermuda map.

3) Adopt a passive play style

As described earlier, survival is a must to win prolonged matches. If Free Fire MAX players adopt an aggressive playstyle, there is a very high chance that they will get finished by their foe. While this playstyle will help them grab more kills, it will not improve their win rate.

The passive approach means avoiding combat situations as much as possible. This will increase the possibility of reaching the end zone and concluding the match with a triumph.

4) Use the info tool to track safe zones

The info tool can be spotted on the battlefield quite easily. These utilities allow users to learn about the next safe zone. Using the said tool, they can safely move towards the last circle and fight there to confirm victory.

However, players must take timely steps to capture safe areas, otherwise, the enemies will become a great obstacle in doing so. Additionally, reaching a safe location first will allow them to see enemies entering their territory and attack them with confidence.

5) Pile up enough equipment for the last few zones

Equipment shortage is a common issue for many Free Fire MAX gamers. They do not garner an adequate amount of resources and keep moving casually. This is something they should never do.

It indeed becomes frustrating when one does not have the required resources during the last few minutes of the match as the density of enemies drastically increases in the end zones in challenging ranked modes in Free Fire MAX.

Therefore, as soon as players land on the island, they should start hunting for useful weapons and utilities. They must have more than enough gloo walls and ammos in their inventory.

If the aforementioned character-pet combination is used, Mr. Waggor will generate gloo walls unconditionally and Paloma will aid users in carrying extra equipment in their backpack.

