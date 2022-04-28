5 most-watched Ajjubhai Free Fire videos revealed

Ajjubhai is the man behind India's most-subscribed gaming YouTube channel, Total Gaming, which is well-known for producing Free Fire content. His primary channel also has content featuring other games like Minecraft, GTA V, Granny series, and more. However, it is the Free Fire content that pulls in the most views.

The reason behind Ajjubhai's popularity among Free Fire fans is his engaging commentary style along with an impressive skill-set. Furthermore, collaborations with other creators have also contributed to his fame, which is why he is among the top YouTubers in India, despite the fact that he has not revealed his face yet.

Note: This list includes the content of both Free Fire MAX and the original game. YouTube Shorts have been left out of the list.

Total Gaming: Listing the most-watched Free Fire videos by Ajjubhai on his primary channel

Total Gaming, with over 32 million subscribers, boasts 5.7 billion channel views, which is surprisingly more than double that of the wildly popular content creator, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar. The reason behind the astonishing views is the amount of videos Ajjubhai has pushed, i.e., more than 1,820 compared to only 178 by CarryMinati.

Thus, Ajjubhai, despite a lower average, manifests consistency in his content and focus on gaming. The most-watched (popular) videos on his channel are listed as follows:

5) "2 AWM Ajjubhai Play with Subrata..." - 8 June 2020

Views - 26.06 million

It is one of Total Gaming's collaboration videos with three other creators - Subarata, Helping Gamer, and Desi Gamers (Amitbhai). Thus, with four YouTubers coming together, the video was meant to perform exceptionally well in terms of views.

The video features the gameplay highlights of the four YouTubers, which is quite funny due to commentary. As the title suggests, Ajjubhai uses 2 AWMs, while the team claims Booyah after finishing off all the enemies.

4) “Pro Girl Call Me Noob..." - 6 November 2020

Views - 26.15 million

The next entry on this list is a scripted video that features Ajjubhai showcasing his voice acting skills. The initial minutes of the video see one of the two girls in Ajjubhai's squad calling him a noob.

Thus, the next few minutes feature a 1v2 custom match between Ajjubhai and the girls, where he quickly claims victory.

3) "Factory King Really?..." - 17 March 2021

Views - 26.87 million

Factory challenge videos have a different craze among fans as they showcase an extreme form of battle royale. Players collectively drop at the Factory location in Free Fire's Bermuda to fight it out without any weapons until there's only one man left standing.

Thus, viewers can find a plethora of Factory challenge videos on Total Gaming. One of them is the video on the third position on this list that has raked almost 27 million views, which features Ajjubhai using Adam character at Factory.

2) "Ajjubhai is Next Factory King?..." - 5 November 2020

Views - 29.77 million

Another Factory challenge on this list, the November 2020 video, features Ajjubhai and Amitbhai (Desi Gamers).

The custom room challenge video sees both creators fight hard for victory, but they eventually get defeated due to the intense action featured in the match.

1) "Ajjubhai94 vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamer)..." - 25 June 2020

Views - 36 million

The most popular video with Garena Free Fire content featured on Total Gaming is a challenge video, where fans can witness a battle between Ajjubhai and Amitbhai.

Both creators fought in the custom Clash Squad mode and overpowered each other at different phases of the contest. Amid all the struggles featured in the scuffle, Ajjubhai became the eventual the winner with a close score of 6-5 wins.

