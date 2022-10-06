How to get Free Fire MAX Character Deluxe Bundle at discounted rates

Garena is currently on a roll concerning running sales on the Free Fire MAX India server. This time around, users can purchase the Character Deluxe Bundle for the price of the characters themselves.

These Deluxe bundles are special because gamers receive the given character in their special bundle and 900x Universal Fragments. These bundles are priced at 1199 diamonds, which restricts many players from purchasing them.

However, such offers make the in-game items more accessible to everyone. Here's how you can get the Character Deluxe Bundle at reduced prices in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX character bundles are available at reduced prices

Garena has slashed the rates of Character Deluxe Bundles in Free Fire MAX, and the discounted rates are only valid for today, i.e., 6 October 2022. You can get them for as low as 449 diamonds, even lower than the characters' price in the store alone.

More than 45 such bundles are up for grabs, with the list comprising the following:

More than 45 Deluxe Bundles are on discount (Image via Garena)

J.Bieb's Indigo Deluxe Bundle

A-Patroa's Crafter Deluxe Bundle

Olivia's Sweet Nurse Deluxe Bundle

Kelly's Bubbly Girl Deluxe Bundle

Nikita's Undercover Deluxe Bundle

Misha's Deluxe Bundle

Andrew's Officer Deluxe Bundle

Ford's Seaman Deluxe Bundle

Maxim's Gluttony Deluxe Bundle

Kla's Martial Artist Bundle

Iris' Deadly Sunshine Deluxe Bundle

Kenta's Inked Samurai Bundle

Homer's Sightless Assassin Deluxe Bundle

A124's Deluxe Bundle

Alok's Deluxe Bundle

Alvaro's Deluxe Bundle

Antonio Deluxe Bundle

Caroline Deluxe Bundle

Chrono's Deluxe Bundle

Clu's Deluxe Bundle

D-bee's Deluxe Bundle

Dasha's Deluxe Bundle

Dimitri's Deluxe Bundle

Hayato's Deluxe Bundle

Joseph's Deluxe Bundle

Jota's Deluxe Bundle

K's Deluxe Bundle

Kapella’s Deluxe Bundle

Laura's Deluxe Bundle

Leon's Deluxe Bundle

Luqueta's Deluxe Bundle

Maro's Deluxe Bundle

Miguel Deluxe Bundle

Moco Deluxe Bundle

Nairi's Storm Watcher Deluxe Bundle

Notora's Deluxe Bundle

Otho's Deluxe Bundle

Paloma’s Deluxe Bundle

Rafael Deluxe Bundle

Shani's Deluxe Bundle

Shirou's Deluxe Bundle

Skyler's Deluxe Bundle

Steffie's Deluxe Bundle

Thiva's Deluxe Bundle

Wolftrahh’s Deluxe Bundle

Wukong's Deluxe Bundle

Xayne's Deluxe Bundle

In addition to the Deluxe Bundle, you can purchase several regular bundles at the same price. The only difference between the two is that the latter does not feature the character among the components. Thus, the regular ones are for those who already own the given character.

Steps to purchase the bundles at a discounted price in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps given below to purchase the outfits:

Select the character section in the store (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the store in Free Fire MAX and select the character section under the Normal tab.

Select the preferred bundle from the long list (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Open the bundle section and click on the preferred option.

Confirm the purchase to receive the bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation dialog box.

Step 4: Click on the button in the bottom right corner to complete the transaction.

Diamonds will be deducted from the account, and the bundle will be sent to the account.

The price of Deluxe Bundles has drastically decreased. Since the characters are already accessible for free, only individuals interested in obtaining the characters' unique costumes may take advantage of this sale.

