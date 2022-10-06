How to get Free Fire MAX Character Deluxe Bundle at discounted rates

Garena is currently on a roll concerning running sales on the Free Fire MAX India server. This time around, users can purchase the Character Deluxe Bundle for the price of the characters themselves.
These Deluxe bundles are special because gamers receive the given character in their special bundle and 900x Universal Fragments. These bundles are priced at 1199 diamonds, which restricts many players from purchasing them.
However, such offers make the in-game items more accessible to everyone. Here's how you can get the Character Deluxe Bundle at reduced prices in Free Fire MAX.
Free Fire MAX character bundles are available at reduced prices
Garena has slashed the rates of Character Deluxe Bundles in Free Fire MAX, and the discounted rates are only valid for today, i.e., 6 October 2022. You can get them for as low as 449 diamonds, even lower than the characters' price in the store alone.
More than 45 such bundles are up for grabs, with the list comprising the following:
- J.Bieb's Indigo Deluxe Bundle
- A-Patroa's Crafter Deluxe Bundle
- Olivia's Sweet Nurse Deluxe Bundle
- Kelly's Bubbly Girl Deluxe Bundle
- Nikita's Undercover Deluxe Bundle
- Misha's Deluxe Bundle
- Andrew's Officer Deluxe Bundle
- Ford's Seaman Deluxe Bundle
- Maxim's Gluttony Deluxe Bundle
- Kla's Martial Artist Bundle
- Iris' Deadly Sunshine Deluxe Bundle
- Kenta's Inked Samurai Bundle
- Homer's Sightless Assassin Deluxe Bundle
- A124's Deluxe Bundle
- Alok's Deluxe Bundle
- Alvaro's Deluxe Bundle
- Antonio Deluxe Bundle
- Caroline Deluxe Bundle
- Chrono's Deluxe Bundle
- Clu's Deluxe Bundle
- D-bee's Deluxe Bundle
- Dasha's Deluxe Bundle
- Dimitri's Deluxe Bundle
- Hayato's Deluxe Bundle
- Joseph's Deluxe Bundle
- Jota's Deluxe Bundle
- K's Deluxe Bundle
- Kapella’s Deluxe Bundle
- Laura's Deluxe Bundle
- Leon's Deluxe Bundle
- Luqueta's Deluxe Bundle
- Maro's Deluxe Bundle
- Miguel Deluxe Bundle
- Moco Deluxe Bundle
- Nairi's Storm Watcher Deluxe Bundle
- Notora's Deluxe Bundle
- Otho's Deluxe Bundle
- Paloma’s Deluxe Bundle
- Rafael Deluxe Bundle
- Shani's Deluxe Bundle
- Shirou's Deluxe Bundle
- Skyler's Deluxe Bundle
- Steffie's Deluxe Bundle
- Thiva's Deluxe Bundle
- Wolftrahh’s Deluxe Bundle
- Wukong's Deluxe Bundle
- Xayne's Deluxe Bundle
In addition to the Deluxe Bundle, you can purchase several regular bundles at the same price. The only difference between the two is that the latter does not feature the character among the components. Thus, the regular ones are for those who already own the given character.
Steps to purchase the bundles at a discounted price in Free Fire MAX
You may follow the steps given below to purchase the outfits:
Step 1: Open the store in Free Fire MAX and select the character section under the Normal tab.
Step 2: Open the bundle section and click on the preferred option.
Step 3: Press the purchase button to open the purchase confirmation dialog box.
Step 4: Click on the button in the bottom right corner to complete the transaction.
Diamonds will be deducted from the account, and the bundle will be sent to the account.
The price of Deluxe Bundles has drastically decreased. Since the characters are already accessible for free, only individuals interested in obtaining the characters' unique costumes may take advantage of this sale.