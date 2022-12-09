How to hit one tap and drag headshots in Free Fire MAX

The gameplay aspects of Garena Free Fire MAX, like movement and aiming tricks, are relatively easy to understand. However, they are tough to master, especially if players are new to the game and have low experience. Still, one must spend time in the practice mode to become more skillful.

One of the most popular yet hardest tricks to learn in Garena Free Fire MAX is the one tap and drag headshots. It is well-known that scoring headshots garners maximum damage and readily finishes off enemies.

Thus, despite the high difficulty level, learning the drag shots becomes vital for one's skillset.

A guide to executing one tap and drag headshots in Garena Free Fire MAX

Before moving on to the step-by-step guide for drag headshots, one can take the following measures in Garena Free Fire MAX, which will make it easier to learn the trick:

1) Use a high "General" sensitivity

The drag shot in the game doesn't involve the use of the scopes, which means only "General" sensitivity matters while executing the trick. Hence, one should use a higher "General" sensitivity (more than 90).

Furthermore, if players are using a lower-end smartphone, they can raise the settings to 100.

2) Optimize the HUD layout

Optimizing the control layout according to one's grip is crucial, making it easier to command the character's movement on the battleground. Players can employ a three-finger claw code and keep a particular focus on the right fire button.

Moreover, one should keep the keys on the HUD, within reach of players' fingers/thumbs. One can also use a two-finger or a four-finger setup if it suits their grip and comfort while controlling the character and aim.

3) Activate the Quick Weapon Switch

One should turn on "Quick Weapon Switch" on the Controls tab in the system settings. Apart from activating the setting, players must also adjust its key within the range of their fingers or thumbs, as "Quick Weapon Switch" is essential for one tap and drag headshots in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Once readers have taken the measures mentioned above, they can move on to the step-by-step guide on hitting one tap and drag headshots. One must enact the following steps after picking up a weapon (preferably a shotgun) in the in-game practice range:

Follow three simple steps to master one tap and drag headshots (Image via YouTube/MARIOS 78)

Step 1: Observe the dummy opponent showcased in the practice range and start running, turning to your left or right side while equipping the weapon by pressing the "Quick Weapon Switch" key.

Step 2: Keep running for a minimal distance and make a jump by hitting the eponymous button, only to land in the direction facing the dummy opponent.

Before "Step 3," you must not forget that there are at least two ways — based on the crosshair's color — you can follow to execute a perfect drag shot to hit the enemy's head. Here are both of them:

Keeping the crosshair white

Drag the button in the upward direction (Image via YouTube/MARIOS 78)

Step 3: You must keep the crosshair white by pointing it towards the opponent's feet. You can follow it by dragging the right fire button in the upward direction and taking your thumb off the screen at the end to execute a perfect drag shot.

Keeping the crosshair red

Drag must be rotatory (Image via YouTube/MARIOS 78)

Alternate Step 3: The crosshair turns red when it's kept in proximity to the opponent's body, so keep the same on the left side of the dummy's head. You can then drag, tap and hold the fire button and drag it towards the right side in a rotatory motion, only to take your thumb off the key and execute a drag shot.

However, it is essential to note that all three steps must be executed as quickly as possible. Otherwise, one might not be able to hit the headshots. Therefore, Free Fire MAX players must sweat hard in the practice range and training grounds to master the trick.

During the practice, one must also keep changing the range and weapons to master the Free Fire MAX headshot trick.

