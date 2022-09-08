Best sensitivity settings and tricks to land more headshots in Free Fire MAX

The gameplay in Garena Free Fire MAX is often thrilling as players fight till a winner is decided. In a highly competitive setting, like the one ranked mode offers, gamers are required to use their skill set involving mastery over movement and aiming. Moreover, scoring headshots is crucial in determining one's talent on the battlefield.

Additionally, getting frequent headshots is also satisfying, as it is arguably the most stylish way to earn kills. Also, this way, players require fewer bullets to execute foes. Newbies might find themselves not getting easy kills via landing shots on the head of enemies often. Fortunately, gamers can ensure they earn more headshot kills by using some tricks and adjusting the in-game sensitivity.

Tips to increase headshot frequency in Garena Free Fire MAX

The tricks one should employ in the game to increase the number of headshots landed are related to character movement, control over weapons, and efficient aiming.

Switch to three-finger or four-finger claw

Most players use a two-finger setting, which is an excellent way to start out in the title. However, as they gain some experience, the two-finger claw becomes ineffective in countering enemy attacks.

Thus, one should switch to a three or four-finger claw to ensure better defensive play. Either will allow users to showcase better movement skills. Additionally, this way, gamers can better their aiming.

Using a three-finger or four-finger claw code makes it easier to reach multiple buttons. It can potentially help in enhancing the efficiency and pace of the aim's adjustment if players practice enough in the training mode.

However, it is also essential that gamers make adjustments to the HUD layout as per their comfort and grip on the device. They can also seek guidance from Free Fire MAX streamers regarding customizing the heads-up display.

Training hard in the practice range

Apart from adjusting the HUD, practicing in the Free Fire MAX training mode is necessary. One can work on their aim using the silhouettes available there. Moreover, users can also operate different weapons to understand their recoil patterns in this mode. Gamers can utilize their insights on recoil control to improve their aim by handling guns better.

Additionally, one can experience a battlefield-like setting on the Batou Training Island, which features real enemies. This will further help users in scoring headshots.

Adjusting sensitivity

Appropriate sensitivity provides better comfort and helps land headshots (Image via Garena)

It is important to adjust the sensitivity settings to make swiping and sliding on the screen effortless. Players can also adjust the aim. Moreover, making certain alterations in sensitivity will ensure it's easier to control the character with far more comfort. This will make landing headshots easier.

However, it is imperative that gamers use a high sensitivity for general movement and low-zooming scopes. On the flip side, keeping the sensitivity low for high-zoom scopes is a good idea.

Here are the ideal sensitivity settings that one should use in Free Fire MAX:

General: 96-100 Red Dot: 94-98 2x Scope: 83-87 4x Scope: 56-60 Sniper Scope: 47-51 Free Look: 82-86

Players can make further adjustments to these settings and practice in actual games to get better at landing headshots.

