Free Fire headshot tricks: 5 things to do while aiming

Aiming is a fundamental aspect of Garena Free Fire, as players can only get kills with shots on target. Users can increase their chances of victories with a decent aim. Hence, it makes sense for players to sharpen their aiming while enhancing the in-game experience and skill-set.

Improving the aim by practicing hard in Free Fire will allow players to score more headshots. Hence, they can quickly finish off their opponents with more accuracy in aiming. However, beginners require more work on aiming and movement to enhance headshot frequency.

Garena Free Fire: Tips to keep in mind while aiming during a match

1) Use the adjusted sensitivity

Users must adjust their sensitivity (especially for the scopes) in the game. The tweaked sensitivity will allow users to adjust their aim while moving the crosshair more efficiently with ease. The adjustment will also allow users to control their recoil patterns.

2) Employ the custom HUD to move while aiming

A custom HUD suits players' grip and thus helps them have a better command over their movement and aiming. Hence, a customized controls layout will allow users to get headshots more frequently.

Players will also need to adjust their custom HUD layouts to assist their movement while aiming, which will help them counter the return fire from opponents.

3) Carry different weapons

Players need to carry different weapons that are ideal for specific ranges. SMGs are suitable in close-quarters, ARs are useful in medium-range, and Snipers assist longer distances.

Therefore, users need to switch to a specific weapon for a certain ranged fight. In addition, players also need to adjust their crosshairs to counter the different recoil patterns.

4) Fire the shots according to the gun

Players need to adjust their firing pattern as per the weapon they are using. SMGs are better with spray for a close-range scuffle, while Assault Rifles are more useful with single rounds or burst fire modes in a distant battle.

Players can adjust their aim around the head while firing single shots using an AR. However, in the case of submachine guns, they need to start from the chest before firing their first hit on the opponents.

5) Fire the shots while being in a cover

It is essential to counter enemy fire when players are engaged in a fight. Hence, users can deploy a gloo wall or use the naturally spawned obstacles and broken walls while aiming in a Free Fire match.

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul