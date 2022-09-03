5 best Assault Rifles to use in Free Fire MAX

Weapons are an essential aspect of Free Fire MAX's gameplay, with the developers adding a vast arsenal of firearms to the game. If players want to improve their gunplay and overpower their opponents, they need to make the right weapon choices in-game.

Assault Rifles, or ARs, are among the most popular types of weaponry in the title, with their combination of range and damage making them an excellent choice. As of writing this article, players in Free Fire MAX have access to 13 different ARs, each of which is unique and special in its own way.

Read on to learn about the five best Assault Rifles in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This list represents the writer's opinion and the reader's choices could vary based on personal preferences. The stats used below are taken from the game's official website.

List of 5 best Assault Rifles in Free Fire MAX

5) FAMAS

The burst-fire FAMAS is good for medium range combat (Image via Garena)

Damage: 54

Rate of Fire: 72

Range: 64

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 47

Movement Speed: 74

Armor Penetration: 0

FAMAS is an excellent AR available in both Free Fire and its MAX variant. Due to decent damage and fire rate numbers, it is a good choice from the Assault Rifle category.

The weapon's overall statistics are satisfactory, but the FAMAS has a drawback of only firing in bursts. While many do not prefer this burst-fire option, accurate players may find it more convenient.

4) PARAFAL

The PARAFAL is a great weapon from the AR category (Image via Garena)

Damage: 69

Rate of Fire: 48

Range: 64

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 39

Movement Speed: 77

Armor Penetration: 0

The PARAFAL is another good AR weapon that players can use on Free Fire MAX's battlefield. Although it shoots like a DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle), it uses AR ammo and has rather balanced statistics.

However, players will have to be accurate while using the PARAFAL since it has a lower rate of fire than most ARs. Furthermore, this weapon does not work well in close-range combat, and will have to be paired with a shotgun or SMG.

3) M4A1

The M4A1 can be upgraded by players to become even better (Image via Garena)

Damage: 54

Rate of Fire: 57

Range: 68

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 55

Movement Speed: 74

Armor Penetration: 0

M4A1 is a popular rifle in several video games, and boasts great steadiness and damage stats, making it a favored choice for many Free Fire MAX players. Its good accuracy is another plus point, as gamers will not end up missing shots.

Interestingly, the performance of the M4A1 assault rifle can be improved even further with the help of attachments such as a Silencer, a Muzzle, a Foregrip, a Magazine, a Scope, and a Stock.

2) AK47

The AK47 has great damage stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Damage: 61

Rate of Fire: 56

Range: 72

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 41

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

Claiming second position, the AK47 is a great weapon and is a preferred choice for a majority of the game's community. Its high damage numbers are ideal for aggressive players, although the weapon suffers from high recoil, making it difficult to control.

Nevertheless, the AK47 is a deadly tool with proper attachments and skins. To properly utilize this weapon, players are advised to go to the in-game range and practice thoroughly.

1) GROZA

The GROZA is available in Airdrops (Image via Garena)

Damage: 61

Rate of Fire: 58

Range: 77

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 52

Movement Speed: 63

Armor Penetration: 34

The GROZA is arguably the finest weapon in the game, claiming the top position on the list of best ARs in Free Fire MAX. Its stats in terms of both damage and rate of fire are high, and those who know how to use it correctly are able to down their opponents with relative ease.

Furthermore, this weapon boasts a superior range when compared to other Assault Rifles, making it perfect for mid-range encounters.

