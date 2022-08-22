5 best guns for close-range fights in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX provides its players access to a diverse arsenal of guns, which are distributed into different categories, namely ARs, SMGs, and others. Players who wish to overcome their foes with ease must choose the ideal guns based on their playing style and range of combat.

Close-quarter fights are very common on the battlefield, and individuals must always be prepared to encounter enemies at short distances. Certain types of weaponry are particularly useful in encounters that occur at close-range. For those purposes, this article will detail the top weapons that players can use for close-range combat.

Note: The list of weapons provided below is based on the opinion of the writer and the choice of the readers could vary.

Free Fire MAX: Top 5 guns to use in close-range fights

5) SPAS12

The stats of the weapon are as follows:

Damage: 97

Rate of Fire: 42

Range: 14

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

SPAS12 is one of the best shotguns in Free Fire MAX, and it would be an excellent choice for those looking to engage in close-quarters combat. Due to its impressive damage stats, those who employ it can quickly eliminate enemies.

A magazine can also be fitted to SPAS12, which enhances the magazine’s capacity and ensures that players will not run out of ammunition while engaged in combat.

4) MP5

The stats of the weapon are as follows:

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 76

Range: 27

Reload Speed: 62

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 54

Movement Speed: 81

Armor Penetration: 0

The MP5 is an excellent weapon to wield at close-range, and this particular SMG is loved by a significant number of players within the game's community. The key reason for its enormous popularity is its remarkable stability and the fact that it can be fitted with a scope.

Players can also try out the Akimbo Vector if they do not enjoy using MP5 in Free Fire MAX.

3) M1014

The stats of the weapon are as follows:

Damage: 94

Rate of Fire: 39

Range: 10

Reload Speed: 31

Magazine: 6

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

The M1014 is the next weapon featured on this list. It has a fantastic damage stat of 94 and a great magazine size of six. If users can connect their bullets, they will be able to quickly obtain a few kills at close-range.

A Stock can be attached to the M1014 to decrease the overall recoil and aid gamers to hit their shots.

2) M1887

The stats of the weapon are as follows:

Damage: 100

Rate of Fire: 40

Range: 15

Reload Speed: 55

Magazine: 2

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 79

Armor Penetration: 28

The M1887 has the highest damage stat in Free Fire MAX, making it a weapon that users need to keep an eye on. This firearm can annihilate adversaries effortlessly.

It is worth noting that the magazine size of M1887 is only two, and missing shots would leave gamers dead. So, accuracy will be critical.

1) MP40

The stats of the weapon are as follows:

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 83

Range: 22

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 27

Movement Speed: 88

Armor Penetration: 0

The MP40 gets the top spot as the best weapon in Free Fire MAX for close-range fights. The incredible fire rate allows gamers to eliminate nearby foes quickly.

When compared to other SMGs, it has a smaller magazine. As a result, individuals will only be able to knock out a few enemies at a time, but they will be in trouble if they are rushed by an entire squad.

Disclaimer: The stats used above were taken from the official website of Free Fire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman