Is Free Fire Max worth playing in 2025?

Free Fire Max is a free-to-play game that has amassed a humongous player base in India. The title was developed and launched by Garena, a popular Singaporean mobile developer and publisher after Free Fire — the global variant — was banned in India in 2017. Much like the global version, the India-exclusive variant has set several records. In fact, it was the most-installed mobile game in 2019 and has gathered over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

However, the mobile gaming platform has witnessed significant changes since the game's launch, and countless new titles are set to arrive in 2025. This raises the question of whether FF Max still lives up to the present-day expectations of mobile gamers.

In this article, we will discuss if FF Max is still worth playing in 2025 — taking into account its position when compared to fresh battle royale titles available on the platform.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Is Free Fire Max still worth it in 2025?

Free Fire is a multiplayer title that has given new aspects to the battle royale genre on mobile. Unlike rival battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire features various characters with unique skills, which grant their users an edge on the battlefield over their foes. Furthermore, the title provides gamers with a highly interactive space since it has a humongous player base, each coming from different geological, linguistic, and cultural backgrounds.

The best part about Free Fire is its highly competitive gameplay mechanic that pits players against each other on an abandoned island, challenging them to be the last ones standing by using countless resources available. It is safe to say that this mechanic played a huge part in shaping the title's eminence.

However, the mobile gaming scene has gone through huge changes since Free Fire's release in 2017. Countless battle royale titles, like Arena Breakout, Call of Duty, and Delta Force Mobile, offer a way better warfare simulation experience on the platform.

Free Fire doesn't even come close to the mentioned contemporary games when we compare their graphics and in-game mechanics, which make for a realistic warfare gaming experience. That said, you can play FF if your device can't support high-end titles like Arena Breakout and the upcoming Delta Force Mobile.

