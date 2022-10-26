How to get unique and stylish Free Fire names like Pagal M10

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX fans use several means to make their in-game persona unique, and stylish nicknames are among them. Players often try to generate trendy user IDs resembling popular streamers like Pagal M10.

Getting a unique and stylish Free Fire name like Pagal M10 or any other popular gamer is relatively easy. One can use any name generator website to create a name and use it to alter their IGN. However, they will also need to acquire a Name Change Card to make the changes.

Garena Free Fire IGN (in-game name): How to generate a stylish nickname like Pagal M10

A step-by-step guide to generating a nickname like Pagal M10 for Free Fire (Image via Nickfinder)

Here's how you can generate a nickname like Pagal M10 for FF/FF MAX:

Step 1: Use your smartphone, tablet, or PC to open a web browser.

Step 2: Search for any name generator website like FreeFireNickName, Nickfinder, or LingoJam. You can also use the direct links given below to browse a certain website:

FreeFireNickName: https://freefirenickname.com/

https://freefirenickname.com/ Nickfinder: https://nickfinder.com/freefire

https://nickfinder.com/freefire LingoJam: https://lingojam.com/StylishNameMaker

Alternatively, you can search for "names like Pagal M10" to get several results online.

Step 3: After opening your preferred name generator website, you can use the given box to type Pagal M10 or a similar name to get suggestions with unique symbols and fancy fonts. Once you have your desired nickname, you can copy the same by tapping on it.

Step 4: Paste the copied nickname in the notes of your device and move on to the following section on how to change an IGN in FF/FF MAX.

How to change a nickname in Garena Free Fire or its MAX variant?

Before heading to the guide, you must note that one can use 390 diamonds or a Name Change Card to alter an IGN in FF/FF MAX.

However, it isn't readily available, as you will either have to wait for a specific event or pay 390 diamonds + 2000 guild points (after becoming a member of a guild) to redeem the card from the in-game store.

How to change your IGN in FF or FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Once you have acquired a Name Change Card, you can follow the steps given below to change your in-game name to something unique and stylish like Pagal M10:

Step 1: Copy the generated name from the notes on the device.

Step 2: Open the game and log in using your preferred method.

If you are using a guest account, ensure to link it to a specific platform to avoid the loss of in-game progress and access synchronization.

Step 3: Tap on the profile avatar and stay on the "Gallery" tab.

Step 4: Press the Player info (gear icon) available there.

Step 5: Choose the Nickname on the Basic tab. You can paste your copied text into the box for 'New Nickname' here.

Step 6: Finalize the changes by paying 390 diamonds or the Name Change Card you acquired from the store.

The game will instantly reflect the changes after the successful payment of the diamonds or the card.

