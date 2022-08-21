Pagal M10's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Pagal M10 is among the numerous Free Fire content creators who have carved out a vast audience owing to their exhilarating and entertaining gameplay videos. The Indian star is well known for his precise gunplay and engaging highlights.

His channel surpassed 1.17 million subscribers, while his Instagram following crossed 36.2k. He also runs a second channel, M10 Live, with 15.2k subscribers, where he streams the battle royale title.

What is Pagal M10’s Free Fire MAX ID?

Pagal M10’s Free Fire MAX ID is 129655451. He is still in Diamond 1 in the BR-Ranked mode and achieved Master in the CS-Ranked season.

His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats maintained by Pagal M10 within the game (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 1206 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 111 instances, converting to a win rate of 9.20%. With 2924 eliminations and 1024 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot ratio of 35.02%.

Pagal M10 has 915 duo matches to his credit and earned first place 165 times, registering a victory rate of 18.03%. He has taken down 2291 foes attributing to a K/D ratio of 3.05 while also securing 688 headshots at a headshot ratio of 30.03%.

Finally, he scored 2999 Booyahs in 13668 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 21.94%. Pagal M10 has registered 36730 eliminations and bagged 11398 headshots, chalking up a kill-to-death ratio of 3.44 and a headshot rate of 31.03%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats ensured by the content creator within the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in two solo games and maintains a 50%-win rate with a single victory. He has also eliminated 29 opponents with 11 headshots for a K/D ratio of 29 and a headshot rate of 37.93%.

Pagal M10 has also participated in five ranked squad games and has bettered the opposition four times to acquire a win rate of 80%. He has taken down 37 opponents, 14 headshots corresponding to a K/D ratio of 37 and a headshot ratio of 37.84%.

Note: Pagal M10’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 21 August 2022, and these will change as he participates in more matches in the BR title.

Guild

Details about Pagal M10's guild in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

He is part of the Gacrux Army guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 60704402. It has a glory of 5652018 and is led by Mr.Bond 007.

Monthly income

These are specifics about Pagal M10's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the content creator is estimated to make between $670 and $10.7K. The current viewership level's annual income is around $8K and $128.7K.

YouTube channel

Pagal M10 has been creating Free Fire-related content for some time now and has uploaded more than 120 videos to his channel. The total number of views he has gained on the channel has exceeded 77 million.

This channel surpassed 500k subscribers in late 2021 and crossed the coveted 1 million subscribers in mid-2022. The star player has bagged 30k subscribers and 2.682 million views in the previous month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen