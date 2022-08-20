TSG Mann's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings and more

Mann Jain, popularly known to his audience as TSG Mann, is a popular Free Fire content creator and part of the well-known TSG Army guild in the game. The player has a huge following as his YouTube channel has surpassed 2.95 million subscribers and crossed 71.8k followers on Instagram.

He regularly posts several versus matches, challenges, pranks, and videos related to the in-game event. He also runs a second channel, Mann Vlogs, with over 67k subscribers, where he regularly posts various real-life challenges.

What is TSG Mann’s Free Fire MAX ID

TSG Mann’s Free Fire MAX ID is 126198456. He has achieved Diamond 4 in the BR-Ranked mode and Platinum 4 in the CS-Ranked mode in the current season.

The YouTuber’s stats within Free Fire MAX are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The content creator has retained a K/D ratio of 2.96 in squad games (Image via Garena)

Mann Jain has featured in 2822 solo games and has bettered the opposition 196 times, acquiring a win rate of 6.94%. He has chalked up 5202 eliminations, 1546 of which have been recognized as headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 1.98 and a headshot ratio of 29.72%.

The Indian star has acquired 356 Booyahs in 3363 duo encounters, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.58%. With 5641 frags, along with 1453 headshots, the YouTuber maintains a K/D ratio of 1.88 and a headshot ratio of 25.76%.

Finally, TSG Mann has made 10585 appearances in the squad games and has aced the opposition 2125 times, resulting in a win percentage of 20.07%. He has amassed 25041 frags, with 6224 of these being headshots, ensuring him a kill-to-death ratio of 2.96 and a headshot rate of 24.86%.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has participated in 40 squad matches (Image via Garena)

TSG Mann has competed in two duo games and has claimed two eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2. His kills were headshots as he maintains a 100% headshot rate.

The content creator has played 40 ranked squad matches on his profile and has racked up six victories, retaining a win rate of 15.00%. With 215 frags, the content creator has registered 81 headshots, converting to a kill-to-death ratio of 6.32 and a headshot rate of 37.67%.

Note: TSG Mann’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on August 20, 2022. These are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

The content creator's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted by Social Blade, Mann Jain is likely to generate monthly revenue of $647 - $10.3K through his YouTube channel. The approximated number for the entire year is between $7.8K and $124.2K.

YouTube channel, subscribers, and more

TGS Mann started with the YouTube channel back in July 2018. In more than five years, he has posted more than 560 videos that have gained him 230 million views in total. The player is also closing in on 3 million subscribers.

The content creator surpassed half a million subscribers in mid-2020, while this number crossed the 1 million mark in mid-2021. He crossed 2 million subscribers in the same year as well. In the last 30 days, TSG Mann has garnered 20k subscribers and 2.587 million views.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta