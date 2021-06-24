How to top up diamonds and get free gloo wall skin in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a wide range of in-game accessories that players can acquire by spending diamonds (in-game money). The battle royale title also comes up with top-up events from time to time that allow players to obtain character skins, pets, emotes, and more for free.

This time, the new top-up event, “TOP UP - AZURE DRAGON,” started on June 23rd, 2021, and will draw to a close on July 3rd, 2021. The new top-up event allows players to claim the following two rewards for free:

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer

Pet Skin: Apocalypse Fox

Players will not have to spend diamonds to buy these items separately. However, they will have to purchase the required number of diamonds, which they can utilize later.

How to top up diamonds in Free Fire to get the Stormbringer

Players need to follow the steps given below to get the brand-new gloo wall in Free Fire:

1. Gamers should open Free Fire and click on the Diamond icon.

Top-up options in Free Fire

2. Players can then choose any number of diamonds they want to top up. In order to get the pet skin, they must top up 100 diamonds. And to get the gloo wall skin, users will have to top up 500 diamonds.

3. Users will have to make the necessary payments.

4. After purchasing the diamonds, players can go back to the Lobby and click on the Calendar icon towards the right side of the screen.

TOP UP - AZURE DRAGON in the Rampage 3.0 section

5. Users will have to head over to the Rampage 3.0 section.

6. Mobile gamers will then have to click on TOP UP - AZURE DRAGON

7. Players will then need to tap the Claim option given beside the rewards.

