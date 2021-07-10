DJ Alok vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked mode in Season 22?

Ever since Season 22 of Free Fire rolled out on July 2nd, players have been working hard to climb up the ranked ladder in the game.

There are many factors that can influence the outcome of a ranked match in Free Fire. These include sensitivity settings, playing style, character selection and more.

DJ Alok and Jai are two Free Fire characters who are inspired by real-life celebrities. While the former is based on Brazilian DJ Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, the latter is inspired by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

This article compares the two characters to determine which one is a better pick for the ranked mode in Free Fire.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability in Free Fire is called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 50m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% at the base level. It also restores 5 HPs/second for 5 seconds.

At the maximum level, DJ Alok's ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HPs/second for 10 seconds.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability in Free Fire called Raging Reload. This ability helps players to quickly reload their gun’s magazine after knocking down an enemy.

At the base level, Jai can reload a gun’s magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. Meanwhile, he can reload a gun's magazine by 45% at the highest level.

Players must note that Jai's ability only works for assault rifles, pistols, shotguns, and sub-machine guns.

Which Free Fire character is better for Season 22 Ranked mode?

DJ Alok is the better choice for Free Fire's Season 22 Ranked mode

Both DJ Alok and Jai are great characters to use in Free Fire's Season 22 ranked matches. However, DJ Alok is the best pick between the two as his ability provides the player with more than one advantage.

While DJ Alok’s ability increases ally movement speed and boosts HP recovery, Jai's ability can only reload a gun’s ammunition quickly.

Aggressive players will get better results if they pick DJ Alok.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

