Free Fire Max expected launch date, pre-registration link, and rewards revealed

Free Fire gamers in India are ardently waiting for the release of Free Fire Max. The pre-registration for the standalone battle royale title commenced in India on 28 August 2021.

Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of the immensely famous battle royale game, Free Fire. The title will have better graphics and is expected to introduce a few new features.

The gameplay of both titles will be exactly the same. The best aspect is that Free Fire players can enjoy matches with Free Fire Max players due to Garena’s own Firelink technology.

Expected release date for Free Fire Max is 28 September 2021

As per the report of Free Fire Mania, it is expected that the enhanced version of Free Fire will be released on 28 September 2021. Garena has not confirmed the date, and it is completely unofficial.

Some battle royale players are also of the opinion that the game might be released in October 2021. Gamers are expected to take these expected dates with a grain of salt as it is not yet confirmed by the developers of Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max: Pre-registration link and rewards

Pre-registration rewards (Image via Garena)

The pre-registration for Free Fire Max has started on both Android and iOS platforms. Players can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get themselves pre-registered.

Android users can click here to pre-register.

The number of pre-registrations for Free Fire Max has crossed 20 million in India. The rewards will be distributed based on the pre-registration milestones given below:

If number of pre-registrations exceeds five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

If number of pre-registrations exceeds ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (two)

If number of pre-registrations exceeds fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

If number of pre-registrations exceeds twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

If number of pre-registrations exceeds thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

