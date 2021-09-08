Free Fire Max release date revealed for India and other regions

Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire that Battle Royale mobile gamers in India are excited about. Even if the gameplay is the same, Free Fire Max will have better graphics compared to the existing Garena classic.

The best aspect of the new game is that it will be equipped with Firelink technology. This technology will allow Free Fire and Free Fire Max players to enjoy the game regardless of the version they use.

Expected release date of Free Fire Max

According to Free Fire Mania, Free Fire Max will be released globally on September 28, 2021. This news has not been confirmed by Garena and is subject to changes.

There are rumors in the Battle Royale gaming community that Free Fire Max will be released in October 2021. This assumption can be derived as the game was released in the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region two months after the commencement of its pre-registration.

The pre-registration for Free Fire Max commenced in the MENA region in April 2021 and garnered over 2 million pre-registrations. The game was finally released in June 2021.

Pre-registration of Free Fire Max in India

The pre-registration of Free Fire Max started on August 28, 2021 in India. Since then, over 20 million players have pre-registered for the Battle Royale title. Android and iOS users can head over to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively to get themselves pre-registered.

Players who pre-register for Free Fire Max will get the following rewards based on the number of pre-registrations:

Five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (two)

Fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

Thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

Disclaimer: The date of release mentioned in the article is unofficial, and players are requested to take the information with a pinch of salt.

