How to get free Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire

Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 30, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Free Fire comes with new events from time to time to give players a chance to win exciting rewards. From bundles to loot crates, these in-game items can be acquired for free by completing missions.

To celebrate the release of Free Fire Max, Free Fire has come up with yet another event where players can exchange Max Tokens to win rewards. The new battle royale title was released on 28 September 2021.

It was a long wait. Long days. And long very long nights. But it is here and we are ready to immerse ourselves into it! 🤩

#FreeFireMax #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/DtmTnwhFbM

The new event commenced today, 30 September 2021, and will carry on until 11 October 2021 (4:00 AM IST). By taking part in the new event in Free Fire, players can exchange Max Tokens and receive the Skull Rocker Bundle for free.

Steps to get the Skull Rocker Bundle on Free Fire

New Free Fire event to get Skull Rocker Bundle (Image via Free Fire)
New Free Fire event to get Skull Rocker Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Mobile gamers can follow the given steps:

Step 1: Players need to first open Free Fire and click on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They then need to tap on Max Mission under Max the Fire.

Step 3: Players will have to use Max Tokens to redeem the following rewards offered:

  • Random Load Out Loot Crate – 1 Max Token
  • Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate – 4 Max Tokens
  • Craftland Room Card for one match (Players can use this to customize their own Craftland room) – 4 Max Tokens
  • Skull Rocker Bundle – 15 Max Tokens

Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire

Players can acquire the Skull Rocker Bundle in exchange for 15 Max Tokens (Image via Free Fire)
Players can acquire the Skull Rocker Bundle in exchange for 15 Max Tokens (Image via Free Fire)

The Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire is yet another fancy costume that players can use to customize the look of their character. Harry Potter fans will be excited to acquire the bundle as it gives off serious Slytherin vibes.

Max Tokens

Survivors! The moment you have been waiting for is finally here!! 🤩🔥

Head to App Store or Google Play now and download the game to be transported into the world of Free Fire MAX! 💥 Link: linktr.ee/FreeFireIndiaO…

#FreeFireMax #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/3PR4r4q4Pr

Not much is known about the ways to acquire Max Tokens that can be used to redeem the rewards offered by this event in Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
