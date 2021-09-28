Top 3 reasons why Free Fire Max is better than Free Fire

Mobile gamers can finally download Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The standalone battle royale title will have the same gameplay as that of Free Fire, but is currently undergoing extended maintenance.

Free Fire gamers are super-excited as the OB30 update for the standard game was also released today. This article lists three reasons as to why Free Fire Max is a better choice than Free Fire.

Why is Free Fire Max better than Free Fire?

3. Enhanced graphics

Free Fire Max will have enhanced graphics and sound effects (Image via Free Fire Max)

The new game will have ultra-HD graphics to improve the gaming experience of players. Not limited to graphics upgrades, Free Fire Max will also have immersive sound effects added to the game.

Animations will be improved and actions like running, jumping, etc will look smoother. Reloading animation of weapons has also been optimized for a better gameplay experience.

2. New features

Free Fire Max will have exclusive features that mobile gamers can enjoy. The game will support a 360-degree lobby where players can use it to display the in-game cosmetics of players.

Moreover, Free Fire Max will have the Craftland mode which will allow players to create and upload their own maps. Players can use a Craftland room card and invite their friends to play matches on the maps created by them.

1. Firelink technology

Free Fire Max will have Firelink technology (Image via Free Fire Max)

One of the best aspects of Free Fire Max is that it will allow players who have the base Free Fire to enjoy matches with them. Lobbies and queues will be cross-platform between Free Fire and Free Fire Max, allowing players with weaker hardware to still compete with their friends. This cross-play is only possible because of the Firelink technology.

No competitive advantage will be awarded to either Free Fire or Free Fire Max players.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the opinions of the author.

Edited by Danyal Arabi