Free Fire Max maintenance period extended after overwhelming response from fans

Free Fire gamers have mixed feelings about the release of Free Fire Max today. While the game is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, players are unable to enjoy the game.

Garena recently revealed that the maintenance time for Free Fire Max has been extended. Players looking to get all the details on Free Fire Max can do so here.

Free Fire Max maintenance time extended

Much to the surprise and disappointment of fans, Free Fire Max cannot be played right now as it is still under maintenance. In a recent social media post, Garena explained that the maintenance time for the new game has been extended due to the overwhelming response from players.

Free Fire Max error message (Image via Naresh Gaming; YouTube)

Garena also addressed the issue of pre-registration rewards. The developers explained that players who are eligible to receive rewards will be able to acquire them two or three days after the servers become available.

Pre-registration rewards (Image via Garena)

Based on the number of pre-registrations, players can get the following rewards:

Pre-registrations exceeds five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Pre-registrations exceeds ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (two)

Pre-registrations exceeds fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Pre-registrations exceeds twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

Pre-registrations exceeds thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

Note: Garena has not mentioned the exact time with regards to the conclusion of the maintenance. The servers are expected to go live tomorrow.

Free Fire's original maintenance schedule

Before a large patch, the servers of Free Fire are taken down for maintenance to get it prepared for the upcoming major update. The servers were taken down for the OB30 update this time as well.

The maintenance time started at 9:30 am IST and continued until 6:30 pm IST (+5:30 GMT). Unlike Free Fire Max players, Free Fire gamers can enjoy the new features that have been introduced by the OB30 update.

