Free Fire OB30 update patch download process, APK file size, and more

Today (28 September 2021) is a great day for Free Fire gamers. Not only is the OB30 update rolling out, but an enhanced version of the game called Free Fire Max is also scheduled to be released.

On the day of every major update, the developers of Free Fire take down the servers for maintenancen and players will only be able to enjoy the game when the maintenance time is up. The OB30 update will introduce new features and some major changes that players can enjoy.

Steps to download the Free Fire OB30 update on Android devices

Mobile gamers must follow the given steps if they want to download the OB30 update for Free Fire:

Step 1: Players have to search for the game on the Google Play Store, or they can click here to get redirected.

Step 2: They will have to click the green 'Update' button. The time of the update’s arrival differs from device to device.

Size of the OB30 update

Since the update has not arrived yet, the size cannot be determined. The size of the OB30 update is around 700 MB for Android devices. For iOS devices, the size is expected to be 1.2 GB.

Maintenance time

Mobile gamers must note that they can update Free Fire to its latest version once the OB30 update rolls out, but they won't be able to play the game until the maintenance period comes to an end.

Free Fire OB30 update will roll out soon (Image via Free Fire)

This time, as always, the maintenance time commenced at 9:30 am IST and will conclude at 6:30 pm IST (+5:30 GMT). The OB30 update is expected to be released between 10:00 am IST and 11:30 am IST (+5:30 GMT).

Note: Some players might not get the Free Fire OB30 update on the Google Play Store as soon as it is released. In this case, they will have to wait it out or use APK and OBB files from trusted sources to update the battle royale title to its latest version.

Edited by Siddharth Satish