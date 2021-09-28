Free Fire Season 41 Elite pass release date, price, pre-order details, and leaked rewards

The Elite Pass is one of the most valuable things in Free Fire since it rewards players with a range of items such as bundles, skins, and more for collecting a specific number of badges.
The developers release these every month, and the Elite Pass Season 40 Quantic Unknown will close in a few days. Gamers are looking forward to the Season 41 Elite pass, and the developers have recently commenced pre-orders for the same.
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 details
The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 is based on the Mesmerizing Nights theme and will be added to the game on 1 October. Upon its release, users will be able to purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will require 999 diamonds.
As always, players can pre-order the upcoming Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds until 30 September. This will include all the perks of the Elite Bundle.
Furthermore, players will receive an exclusive Tale of Eclipse paint as a reward for pre-ordering it.
Leaked rewards
The rewards for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 have already surfaced on the internet. Here are some of the essential items:
Players may watch the video given above for a detailed overview of the leaks for the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40.