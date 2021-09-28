Free Fire Season 41 Elite pass release date, price, pre-order details, and leaked rewards

The Elite Pass is one of the most valuable things in Free Fire since it rewards players with a range of items such as bundles, skins, and more for collecting a specific number of badges.

The developers release these every month, and the Elite Pass Season 40 Quantic Unknown will close in a few days. Gamers are looking forward to the Season 41 Elite pass, and the developers have recently commenced pre-orders for the same.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 details

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 is based on the Mesmerizing Nights theme and will be added to the game on 1 October. Upon its release, users will be able to purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle will require 999 diamonds.

As always, players can pre-order the upcoming Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds until 30 September. This will include all the perks of the Elite Bundle.

Furthermore, players will receive an exclusive Tale of Eclipse paint as a reward for pre-ordering it.

Leaked rewards

The rewards for the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 have already surfaced on the internet. Here are some of the essential items:

Bike - Mesmerizing Nights at 0 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Faraway Serenity at five badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Tale of Elipse Jacket at 15 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Tale of Elipse Jacket at 40 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

SPAS12 - Mermerizing Nights at 80 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Genie Summoner's Sack at 100 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

M249 - Mesmerizing Nights at 125 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Fancy Steps emote at 140 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Magic Carpet surfboard at 150 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Dome of Genie at 200 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Sultan of Lapis Bundle at 225 badges (Image via LEGEND FR)

Players may watch the video given above for a detailed overview of the leaks for the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 40.

