How to reach Grandmaster tier in Garena Free Fire MAX

With the increase in the number of Garena Free Fire MAX players, the competition is rising rapidly. The shooter's prevailing ranking system excites players to reach the top-most rank every season. Based on their ranking points and placements, they are kept in specific rank tiers.

Amongst several, the Grandmaster is the top-notch ranked tier. Being at the top is not that easy to acquire. Gamers will have to grind hard with patience and complete determination. However, adhering to specific tips and guides can make this arduous task quite handy.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's personal views.

Free Fire MAX: A complete guide to reaching the Grandmaster rank

There are currently two modes in Free Fire MAX in which players can achieve the Grandmaster tier: Battle Royale and Clash Squad ranked modes. Gamers will have to acquire them separately.

Unlike other ranked tiers, the Grandmaster tier has only limited slots per region (Free Fire MAX server). The peak tier is further split into five levels. i.e., Grandmaster I, Grandmaster II, Grandmaster III, Grandmaster IV, and Grandmaster V.

Each level has different requirements, and they are listed below:

Grandmaster I - Top 5000 BR/CS ranking

Grandmaster II - Top 2000 BR/CS ranking

Grandmaster III - Top 1000 BR/CS ranking

Grandmaster IV - Top 300 BR/CS ranking

Grandmaster V - Top 100 BR/CS ranking

Note: Individuals must obtain the mentioned rankings before the end of that particular ranked season.

Here are some tips and tricks to reach the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire MAX in Battle Royale mode:

1) Be ready before the new season starts

BR ranked season changes nearly every two months. The first day of the new season is the best time for gamers to start pushing their ranks to the Grandmaster. The more matches are played, the more rank points can be obtained. However, it should be noted that there are negative points as well.

Also, being the first day, there is a high chance of attaining a higher ranking on the overall regional leaderboard. Since it's a lengthy and complicated grind, individuals must have the patience and energy to play the game for a long time.

2) Make a cooperative squad of four to five members

Although gamers can play solo and duo matches, squad matches are more likely to yield better results. In squad matches, players can even revive eliminated teammates. Moreover, having strong allies will undoubtedly help them in lasting the battle for longer.

Hence, one should create a cooperative team of four to five members. Nevertheless, they can still play solo or duo matches if they cannot make a long-lasting squad.

3) Play passively and survive till the end

Rank push requires survival and passive gameplay. Kills matter for rank points, but survival time can play a more significant role. Additionally, the chance of winning the match increases while surviving the battle till the end.

Booyahs are essential to secure points to a greater extent. If not, individuals should at least try to carry the match to the top five.

