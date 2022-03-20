3 best Free Fire MAX characters for passive players in March 2022

Usually, there are two types of players in Free Fire MAX: aggressive and passive. Aggressive players have the sole motive to engage in fights and win them, while a few have the only intention of winning a match with a passive approach.

With numerous characters, Free Fire MAX allows gamers to choose any and combine their abilities to get aid during the battle. Not all the characters are suited to everyone. Players should always use characters according to their playstyle.

Avoiding early combat has always been a part of the match-winning strategy of unresistant players. Though all the characters have unique abilities, not all of them are good in every situation. Using a character that helps them escape from intense situations and carry on in the game can be the best option.

Best Free Fire MAX characters for passive players

3) Andrew

Ability: Armor Specialist (Normal)

Armors play a great role in rescuing the user from foes. The more armor durability, the safer the user is. With Andrew's Armor Specialist ability, the vest durability loss decreases by 12%. Consequently, the user experiences reduced damage.

Ability: Wolf Pack (Awakened)

The Awakened Andrew's Wolf Pack ability does everything that in Armor Specialist. Additionally, it boosts the armor damage reduction by 11%. Every teammate carrying this skill provides an extra 15% armor damage reduction to the user by every teammate carrying this skill.

Andrew's ultimate use is to reduce damage by increasing vest durability. Unresistant players can utilize his abilities with maximum efficiency.

2) Nairi

Ability: Ice Iron

With Nairi's Ice Iron ability, Gloo walls, once deployed, recover 30% of current durability every second. Furthermore, the user can offer 25% increased damage to the Gloo walls while using assault rifles.

Nairi's ability comforts users to heal behind a durable cover and liberate themselves from enemies while in a combat state. Being a passive skill, the user doesn't need to feel strained to use his ability in intense scenes.

1) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Lasting for 15 seconds, Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat creates a 3.5-meter diameter healing zone inside which the user and allies recover HP at a rate of 3HP/s. The healing zone also allows them to self recover when downed by foes.

He has one of the most unique and useful character skills in Free Fire MAX. He works pretty well in squad matches, providing two benefits: HP recovery and self-recover option, but playing a solo match only aids in the former and doesn't avail the latter.

It is best suited for ranked matches while pushing rank and surviving gameplay. It can indeed be used perfectly in a Clash Squad match.

Note: The character abilities described are at their maximum level. The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

