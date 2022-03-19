Garena Free Fire Nepal players to be shifted to South Asia server 2 from India server

Free Fire has numerous servers spread around the globe to cater to its massive player base. Due to the game’s widespread popularity in the Indian subcontinent, multiple of them have been established for this particular region, including one for India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Gamers belonging to Nepal connect to the Indian server to enjoy the battle royale title. However, in a new development, there have been reports that the developers are set to transfer all players from Nepal to South Asia Server 2.

Note: The game is banned in India. Players from the region are advised to avoid downloading/playing it.

Free Fire: Nepal players to be transferred to South Asia Server 2

Nepali players are going to be transferred to Free Fire's South Asia Server 2 (Image via Garena)

Nepal has many users who like playing Free Fire, and the transfer has been taken to optimize their overall experience. As per the in-game notice, gamers from across the country will receive an official in-game mail regarding the server switch between March 18 and 20.

It further adds that the transfer will take place on March 21, just a few days before the official release of the game’s OB33 version. Subsequently, after this switch, players will be sent to South Asia Server 2.

Effects of the switch on gameplay and more

There are going to be numerous changes (Image via Garena)

After the transfer, Nepali users will not be able to chat or group with gamers from other servers. Additionally, Garena has mentioned that their custom game settings will be reset, and they will have to set it up again based on their in-game preferences.

Moreover, if players possess diamonds or memberships, the developers will be moving the same to the other server along with their items. Furthermore, if they are the guild leader on the Nepal server, their guild will be transferred to South Asia Server 2.

On top of this, if the members are on a separate server, they will be unable to play together, and individuals will have the option to remove the corresponding member. Finally, if a Nepali player is a guild member with a leader on another server, they will be notified to change their guild following the transfer.

