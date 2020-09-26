Total Gaming vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming and Desi Gamers are two of the most renowned Free Fire YouTube channels from India. Both the channels have amassed 13.2 million and 5.36 million subscribers, respectively. Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are the players behind these famous channels.

Both players are known for their exceptional skills and are admired in the Indian gaming community. In this article, we compare both of their Free Fire stats.

Also Read: Ron Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Total Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai94 has played 9036 games in the squad mode and has triumphed in 2371 games, which brings his win rate to 26.23%. He has notched 33070 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.96.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 299 Booyahs in 1585 matches, with a win ratio of 18.86%. He has registered 6199 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Ajjubhai has 76 wins from 872 solo games, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.71. The Youtuber has 2215 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has 614 games to his name, winning 44 of them and having a win percentage of 7.16. He has killed 1799 enemies in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.16.

He has played 1 solo game and 1 duo game. He has 4 kills in the duo match while has a single kill in the solo match.

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Desi Gamers has featured in 6746 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1957 of them. This translates to a win rate of 29.00%. He has racked up 17475 kills with a decent K/D ratio of 3.65.

He also has 655 victories from 3624 games, with a win percentage of 18.07. In the process, Amitbhai has killed 9272 foes and has a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The famous YouTuber has 241 Booyahs in 2943 matches when it comes to the solo mode, which makes his win rate 8.18%. He has over 6361 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.35.

Ranked Stats

Enter caption

Amitbhai has 174 squad games to his name in the ongoing ranked season and has won 22 of them, with a win rate of 12.64%. He has secured 416 kills at a good K/D ratio of 2.74.

The YouTuber has also played 54 duo matches and has won 5 of them. He has 189 kills in those matches with a sublime K/D ratio of 3.86.

Amitbhai also has 9 victories in 47 solo games, registering 145 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Comparison

When it comes to the Ranked Stats in the ongoing season, Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, has a better win rate in the squad mode while Total Gaming is ahead in terms of K/D ratio. Ajjubhai has played only a single match each in the solo and duo modes so comparing the stats in this scenario makes no sense.

Amitbhai has a K/D ratio of 3.82 in the ranked solo mode, which is higher than that of Ajjubhai’s lifetime solo K/D ratio.

When it comes to the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio in all the modes and a marginally better win rate in the solo and duo modes.

At the end of the day, both players have fantastic stats, and picking a clear winner is almost impossible.

Also Read: Ujjwal Gamer’s (Techno Gamerz) Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more