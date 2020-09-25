Ujjwal Gamer’s (Techno Gamerz) Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Ujjwal Chaurasia, also known as Ujjwal Gamer or Techno Gamerz, is a renowned content creator and streamer. He plays a variety of games including the fast-paced battle royale - Free Fire - on two YouTube channels.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Ujjwal Gamer’s Free Fire ID number

Ujjwal Gamer’s Free Fire ID number is 786974995.

Ujjwal Gamer’s Free Fire stats

Lifetime Stats

Ujjwal Gamer has played 304 matches in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 36 matches, with a win rate of 11.84%. He has 468 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 1.75.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has 426 matches to his name and has won 36 of them, with a win percentage of 8.45%. In the process, he has killed 736 foes and has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Ujjwal Gamer has played 232 solo games and has gotten the better of his foes on 12 occasions. He has a win rate of 5.17% and has notched 405 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 1.84.

He hasn’t played any Ranked games in the ongoing season.

Clash Squad career

Clash Squad stats

In this mode, Ujjwal Gamer has played 32 games. He has won 4 of them and has a win rate of 12.50%. He has also racked up 33 kills, maintaining a KDA of 1.83.

Ujjwal Gamer’s YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Ujjwal Chaurasia runs a total of 2 channels - ‘Techno Gamerz’ and ‘Ujjwal’. He has over 8.43 million subscribers on Techno Gamerz and has amassed over 1.347 billion views. Meanwhile, he has over 2.49 million subscribers on his other channel, Ujjwal.

Here are the links to his YouTube channels:

Techno Gamerz: Click here.

Ujjwal: Click here.

Ujjwal Gamer’s social media accounts

Ujjwal Chaurasia is active on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

