Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Gyan Sujan, or Gyan Gaming, is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator and streamer. He regularly posts videos and has amassed a massive subscriber count of 3.89 million. In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID number

His Free Fire ID number is 70393167, and his in-game name is _GyanSujan_. He is also the leader of the guild named GyanGamingGG.

Gyan Sujan’s stats

All-time stats for Gyan

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 15,651 squad matches and stood victorious in 5,783 of them, which translates to a win rate of 36.94%. With over 51,749 kills, he has an impressive K/D ratio of 5.24. The YouTuber has also inflicted 1,369 average damage per match.

The content creator has played a fewer amount of duo and solo matches, however. He has 449 Booyahs in the 1,984 duo matches he has played. When it comes to the solo mode, he has 151 victories in 1,235 games.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Gyan Gaming

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Gaming is placed in the Diamond IV tier. He has featured in 286 squad games and triumphed in 64 of them. He has also racked up 960 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.32.

He hasn't played any solo matches, but has made an appearance in 66 duo games. The popular YouTuber has ended up winning 15 matches and, in process, killed 321 foes.

His YouTube channel

He started his voyage in content creation back in January 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 1,421 videos on his channel and has amassed 400 million combined views. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has another channel, named GyanSujan Live, where he posts content related to Free Fire as well.

His social media accounts

Gyan Sujan is active on Instagram and Facebook.

