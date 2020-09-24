Two-Side Gamers (TSG Ritik, Jash) Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Two-Side Gamers is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels in India. The channel is co-owned and run by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka. The channel presently has more than 5.48 million subscribers.

In this article, we will look at both of their Free Fire ID numbers, stats, K/D ratios, and more.

Two-Side Gamers’ Free Fire ID number

The Free Fire ID of Ritik Jain is 124975352, and Jash Dhoka is 123643969. Their present in-game name is TSG冬RITIK and TSG冬Jash, respectively.

Two-Side Gamers’ Free Fire Stats

TSG Ritik’s Lifetime Stats

TSG Ritik has so far played 9447 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 1955 of them, with a win rate of 20.69%. He has notched 22756 kills at an amazing K/D ratio of 3.04.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous creator has featured in 2272 games and has 251 wins. He also has 4318 kills to his name with a good K/D ratio of 2.14.

He has 53 victories from the 842 solo games he has played.

TSG Jash’s Lifetime Stats

TSG Jash has played a total of 6746 matches in the squad mode and has triumphed in 1605 games, with a win percentage of 23.79. He has registered 16081 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.13.

Jash also has 250 Booyahs in 2441 duo games, which comes down to a win rate of 10.24. He also has 4797 kills to his name, with a good K/D ratio of 2.19.

He has 108 victories in 1320 solo games. He has also secured 3066 kills in this mode.

TSG Ritik’s Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ritik has played a single solo game and 200 squad matches. He has 51 Booyahs in the squad mode and has killed 745 foes with a sublime K/D ratio of 5.

TSG Jash’s Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Jash is placed in the Heroic tier. He has played 146 matches and has won on 45 occasions. He has killed 466 enemies in the process, with a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.61.

He has also played a single solo game.

Two-Side Gamers’ YouTube channel

The two content creators started their YouTube journey back in October 2018 and have since witnessed a gradual rise in popularity. They have uploaded 905 videos on their channel and presently have more than 665 million views combined.

Two-Side Gamers’ social media accounts

TSG Jash

TSG Ritik

They also have an official Instagram account called TWO-SIDE GAMERS.

