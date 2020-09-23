The much-anticipated Free Fire OB24 update has rolled out today, and it has brought in a lot of changes to the game - a new weapon, new gameplay features, a new spawn island, and much more.

Players can directly download the update from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. They can also update the game using the APK and OBB files.

The maintenance break has finally ended, and users can now play the updated version of the game.

In this patch, players will have an option to change their in-game language to Hindi. This article will act as a step by step guide to change your in-game language in Garena Free Fire.

How to enable the Hindi language in Free Fire OB24 update: Step by Step guide

It is effortless and straightforward to change the in-game language to Hindi. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Click on the settings icon

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the Settings icon present on the top right corner of the main screen.

Click on the language option

Step 2: Click on the language option.

Select Hindi Language from the list.

Step 3: Select Hindi. A pop-up appears, prompting the users to confirm their selection.

Click on the confirm button

Step 4: You will have to restart the game for the changes to take effect.

The language is changed to hindi

Step 5: After restarting the game, all the in-game content will be changed to Hindi.

Apart from the introduction of the new features, several bugs have been fixed, and the game has been optimised as well.

Bug fixes and Optimizations:

Gloo walls can no longer displace players' models.

Mushrooms can now be marked.

Players can now open the settings menu when they are spectating or dead.

Optimized the filter function in Free Fire store's Armory.

Optimized MVP display for the winning/losing team for all close combat modes.

Optimized the model for the Jeep.

Optimized in-game active skill display.

