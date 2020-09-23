Free Fire OB24 update for Android: APK and OBB download links

The Free Fire OB24 update has finally hit the servers. Players can soon try out the new features that have been added to the game. Here are some of the additions made by the developers:

New Weapon – PARAFAL

New Weapon - The Flamethrower

New Grenade Mechanism

New Spawn Island

New Armory Menu

New features in the Settings Menu

You can click here to read the full patch notes.

Players can directly download the update via Google Play Store or by using the APK and OBB files. In this article, we provide you with the APK and OBB files of the OB24 update.

Free Fire OB24 update: APK and OBB files

APK File: Click here

OBB File: Click here

Users can follow the steps given below to install the game:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option in your device. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but don't open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth and paste to - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the OBB files are copied, you can launch and enjoy playing Garena Free Fire"

(Note: The servers are still down from maintenance and players will not be able to play and will encounter an error stating "The server will be ready soon." They will be able to play Free Fire at the end of the maintenance.)

Tips

#1 The size of the APK and OBB files are 45 MB and 551.57 MB, respectively. Therefore, players must make sure that they have enough storage before downloading them.

#2 If the players face an error stating that 'there was a problem parsing the package,' they should consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

#3 It is recommended to download the files on WiFi. If you are downloading using mobile data, close all the applications running in the background.

