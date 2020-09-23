After the release of the Free Fire OB23 update, which also marked the third anniversary of the game, the developers have announced the release of the next update i.e., OB24, and it is just around the corner.

Players are all hyped up for the new changes which will be arriving in the game with the latest update.

Free Fire latest OB24 update: All you need to know

Here are all the details of the Free Fire OB24 update:

Release date and time

The Free Fire OB24 update will be released at the end of the maintenance break on 23rd September 2020 at 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Players will be able to download the update directly from the Google Play Store and App Store.

How to download the Free Fire OB24 update

Follow the steps given below to download the Garena Free Fire OB24 update on your Android or iOS device after it is released:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Search for Garena Free Fire and click on the first result.

Step 3: Click on the update button. If you do not have the game on your device, you will find the 'install' button instead of the update button)

(Note: The time taken for the update/download of the game will vary depending on the internet speed)

Size of OB24 update

The exact size of the update is not known yet. However, it is expected to be around 350 MB.

Rewards for updating the game

Players will receive rewards is they update their game and check in for a specific number of days between the stipulated time frame, which is 23rd September to 28th September. The rewards are as follows:

1000 Universal Fragments (Login for 1 day to claim this reward)

3 Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates (Login for 2 days to claim this reward)

3 Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate (Login for 3 days to claim this reward)

New Features (Patch Notes)

The patch notes of the latest update have also been revealed. They are:

New Weapon – PARAFAL

New Weapon - The Flamethrower

New Grenade Mechanism

New Spawn Island

New Armory Menu

New features in the Settings Menu

New features in Training Ground

New Gameplay feature: Team Boost

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.