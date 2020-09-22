OR Mavi's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Harmandeep Mavi Singh is a professional PUBG Mobile player and streamer who represents Orange Rock as its IGL (in-game leader). After the ban on PUBG Mobile, he has started streaming several other games, including Garena Free Fire. In one of his streams, he even played along with Scout, Regaltos, and Ajjubhai94.

In this article, we will look at his in-game details.

Also read: Dynamo’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

OR Mavi's Free Fire ID number

OR Mavi’s Free Fire ID number is 2344361797 and his IGN is ORmaviii. Presently he is not in any guild.

OR Mavi’s stats

All-time stats for Mavi

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Mavi has played 20 games in the squad mode and has got better of his foes in 10 of them, which brings his win percentage to 50. He has racked up 55 kills, maintaining an awesome K/D ratio of 5.50 and an average damage per match of 661.

He hasn’t played any solo or duo matches yet. As of now, Mavi also hasn’t played any ranked matches.

Clash Squad career

Mavi's Clash Squad stats

Mavi has played nine games in this mode and has emerged victorious in seven of them for a win rate of 77.78%. He has killed 33 foes for a KDA of 2.27 and deals an average damage per match of 1,770.

(Note: The stats used in this article were recorded at the time of writing it. The numbers will change as Mavi plays more matches)

His YouTube channel

Mavi runs a YouTube channel called Toxic Mavi. The oldest video on his channel dates back to May 2020. In a short span, he has uploaded 140 videos and has garnered 669k subscribers. He has also amassed more than 52 million views in total.

Click here to visit his channel.

His social media

Mavi is active on Instagram and Twitter.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his Twitter handle.

He also has a Discord channel. Click here to join it.

Also read: Free Fire OB24 update release date announced