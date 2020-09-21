After the successful OB23 update, the developers of Free Fire are all set to release the next iteration of the update – OB24.

In a social media post, Free Fire recently revealed the release date of the new version.

Free Fire OB24 update release date announced

The social media post read:

“Are you ready for the new patch? 💥 Get ready for the new version on 23rd September to experience new features! ⏰”

The OB24 update will arrive on 23rd September but the exact time of the update and its size or name have not been revealed yet.

However, based on the earlier updates, it can be estimated that the maintenance break will likely begin at around 9:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30) and will probably end around 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

The patch notes of the update have not been revealed yet but they can be expected to be released very soon.

The social media post also read:

“Update your game after the new version is live to receive legendary gun boxes! 🔫”

Players will receive the Legendary Gun boxes by updating the game on 23rd September. So, it a win-win situation for active players.

Expected new features

The update will likely bring in two new characters and a new pet, as seen in the Advance Server. There will also be the addition of new weapons - Parafall, Flamethrower and Woodpecker.

Bermuda Remastered, which was earlier seen in the Clash Squad mode, was made available in the Advance server and will arrive in the global version of the game with the OB24 update.

Several new emotes were also added in the Advance Server and are likely to make their way into the game on 23rd September.

It would certainly be fascinating to see how things unfold.

