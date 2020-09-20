NOBRU’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Bruno Goes is a professional Free Fire player and content creator from Brazil, popularly known by his in-game alias and YouTube channel name, NOBRU. He represents the ‘Corinthians’ and was an essential part of their Free Fire World Series 2019 winning roster. He was also the MVP of the tournament.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Soul Mortal’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

NOBRU’s Free Fire ID number

NOBRU’s Free Fire ID number is 228159683, and IGN is SCCP NOBRUBK. He is also the leader of the CORINTHIANS guild.

NOBRU’s stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

Bruno Goes has played 8483 squad matches and triumphed in 1879 of them, which translates to a win rate of 22.15%. He has also notched up 21497 kills with a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.26.

The famous Free Fire star has also played 2215 duo games. He has also registered 6729 kills, maintaining an excellent K/D ratio of 3.61.

The Brazilian has also played 4372 matches in the solo mode, winning 661 of them with a splendid K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, NOBRU has played 53 squad games and won 8 of them. He has also secured 222 kills with a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.93.

When it comes to the duo mode, the streamer has 125 games to his name, winning 15 of them.

Bruno also has 9 Booyahs in 59 solo games. He has also amassed 286 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 5.72.

His YouTube channel

NOBRU started his journey on YouTube in December 2018 with Garena Free Fire. Since then, he has been streaming the quick-paced battle royale almost daily. His channel has witnessed exponential growth over the years. He presently has more than 10.5 million subscribers and 590 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media accounts

Bruno is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server. Click here to join it.

Also Read: Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.