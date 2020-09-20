Ask any avid PUBG Mobile player, and they would definitely know Naman Mathur aka Soul Mortal. He is one of the most prominent figures in the PUBG Mobile scene.

After India's ban on PUBG Mobile, however, Mortal began streaming Free Fire a few times. He also streamed the game alongside one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators – Total Gaming aka Ajjubhai.

In this article, we will look at Soul Mortal’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Soul Mortal’s Free Fire ID number

Soul Mortal’s Free Fire ID number is 2345006364, and his IGN is yesmortal. Presently, Mortal is not in any guild.

Soul Mortal’s stats

Lifetime Stats

Soul Mortal has played a total of 9 squad games and has emerged victorious in 4, which makes his win-rate 44.44%. He has also notched 28 kills, maintaining an incredible K/D ratio of 5.60 and inflicting an average damage of 1129.

Mortal has also played and won a single solo game. He registered 18 kills in the match. He hasn’t played any ranked match in the ongoing season yet.

Clash Squad Career Stats

Soul Mortal has played 13 games in this mode and has gotten the better of his enemies on 8 occasions. He has a win rate of 61.54% and has racked up 47 kills with a KDA of 1.97. He has also inflicted an average damage of 1748 per match.

He hasn’t played any match in Clash Squad – Ranked.

Soul Mortal's YouTube channel

Soul Mortal started his journey on YouTube with Mini Militia and later switched to PUBG Mobile. He has amassed 6.22 million subscribers and has more than 742 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Soul Mortal's social media accounts

Soul Mortal is active on Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to visit his Instagram profile.

Click here to visit his Twitter profile.

