PlayHard's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game with millions of fans worldwide. Its popularity has led to the rise of many streamers and content creators who make videos based on the game.

Bruno “PlayHard” Bittencourt, aka Bruno PH, is a prominent Free Fire content creator from Brazil. He is also the CEO of Brazillian esports organisation – LOUD.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

PlayHard’s Free Fire ID number

PlayHard’s Free Fire ID is 181265793, and his present IGN is LOUD BrunoPH. He is also the part of the LOUDGG guild.

PlayHard’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

PlayHard has played a total of 1910 matches in the squad mode and has notched 612 victories, which equates to a win percentage of 32.04%. He has also registered 6234 kills with an impressive K/D ratio 4.80.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 216 Booyahs in 1011 games. He has notched 3348 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.21.

He has also played 2168 solo games and has triumphed in 536, which makes his win rate 24.72. He has killed 8875 foes and has maintained a sublime K/D ratio of 5.44.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Bruno has played 28 squad games and has emerged victorious in 10 of them. He has also secured 89 kills with a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.94.

He has also played 18 duo games and has won 2 of those. He has killed 36 foes at a decent K/D ratio of 2.25.

The famous creator has also played 7 solo games and has won a single game.

PlayHard’s YouTube channel

PlayHard started creating content on YouTube over six years ago. He initially created content on the popular Supercell games - Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. He later made a switch to Free Fire after its release. Now, Bruno has over 12.3 million subscribers and has amassed over 1.586 billion views on his channel.

PlayHard’s social media accounts

PlayHard is quite active on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can check him out on the platforms by using the links below:

