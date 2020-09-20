Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Dyland Maximus Zidane, aka Dyland PROS or Sultan Proslo, is a prominent Indonesian content creator. He uploads content related to several games, including Garena Free Fire, which is the most downloaded battle royale game on the Google Play Store. Dyland has amassed more than 11.3 million subscribers.

In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID number

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID number is 16207002, and his present IGN is TheTop1Badge. He is also the leader of the guild, BOSUPROS.

Sultan Proslo’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Sultan Proslo has played 816 squad games and got better of his foes in 283 of them, which equates to a win rate of 34.68%. He has also secured 2073 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.89, inflicting an average damage of 1077 per match.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 25 Booyahs in 93 games, with a win rate of 26.88%. He has also registered 299 kills, maintaining a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.40.

Dyland has also played a total of 542 solo games, winning 58 of them. He has eliminated 1489 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.08.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sultan Proslo has played only a handful of games.

He has played and won a single duo game. In that match, he notched up seven kills, which is also his K/D ratio.

The YouTuber has won 3 out of the six matches he has played, claiming 29 kills with an exceptionally high K/D ratio of 9.67.

His YouTube channel

Dyland Proslo started his YouTube journey in 2015. Since then, he has uploaded 1089 videos on his channel. He has more than 853 million views in total.

The YouTuber has garnered 36 million views in the past 36 days itself.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media

Sultan Proslo is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

