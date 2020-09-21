How to download Garena Free Fire in PC: Step-by-step guide and installation tips

Free Fire is a quick-paced battle royale game where 50 players land on to an island and battle one another to be the last man standing. Each match lasts just for about 10 mins. The game is developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena.

It has more 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, which demonstrates its popularity in the mobile gaming community. Players use several devices to play the game. Some even wish to play it on their PC. In order to do that, however, they are required to use an Android emulator.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide to download and play Garena Free Fire in PC.

Also Read: NOBRU’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

How to download Garena Free Fire in PC

BlueStacks (Image Credits: Bluestacks.com)

There are several emulators available in the market. However, BlueStacks is one of the most preferred emulators by players courtesy of its features like:

Pre-set game control

Shooting Mode which enhances the gaming experience with keyboard and mouse

Multi-Instance

Real-time translation

Ability to record and replay action with a single key

High FPS

High-Definition Graphics

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to download Free Fire on PC:

Step 1: Download the BlueStacks emulator from the official website.

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the emulator.

Step 3: Open the emulator and open the Google Play Store. Log in to your Google account.

Step 4: Search for Free Fire using the search bar and install the game.

Step 5: After the game is downloaded and installed, you can enjoy playing the quick-paced battle royale game on your PC.

For any emulator with the Google Play Store, follow the same steps as above.

Tips

#1 Enable the virtualisation if your processor supports the option.

#2 Closing all other background applications can certainly reduce the lag to an extent.

#3 Downloading the games using a stable connection is highly recommended.

Also Read: Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more