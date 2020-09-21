Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Sudip Sarkar is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators from India. He has amassed 599k subscribers on his YouTube channel, with more than 24 million views combined on his videos.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID number, K/D ratio, and more.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID number

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930, and his IGN is SUDIP々SARKAR. He is also the leader of the guild, FINAL々STRIKE.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Sudip Sarkar has played a total of 27536 matches in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 8435 of them, with a win rate of 30.63%. He has notched a mammoth 103829 kills and has maintained an exceptional K/D ratio of 5.44, having an average damage of 1410 per match.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 154 Booyahs in 1222 games, racking up 3083 kills in the process with an impressive K/D ratio of 2.89.

Sudip has also played 1198 solo games and has triumphed in 110 matches. He has secured 2927 kills to his name, having a K/D ratio of 2.69 in this mode.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has played 584 games and has 106 wins, which equates to a win percentage of 18.15. He has registered 2302 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.82.

The YouTuber has played 58 games in the duo mode, winning 5 of them and killing 188 foes in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.48.

He has also played 15 games in the solo mode.

Clash Squad Ranked

In the ongoing Clash Squad – Ranked Season 3, Sudip Sarkar is placed in the Heroic Tier and has played 72 games, getting the better of his foes in 57 matches. He has maintained a KDA of 4.37.

(Note: All the stats used in this article have been recorded at the time of writing. The number might change as the season progresses.)

Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Sudip Sarkar’s YouTube channel dates back to July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 221 videos. He has gained a total of 4.365 million views and 118k subscribers in the last 30 days.

You can click here to visit his channel.

