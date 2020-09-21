Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire content creation has witnessed an upsurge in India, courtesy of its vast audience. Ajay, popularly known by his in-game alias and YouTube channel name – Jonty Gaming, is a very popular content creator in the country. He is a part of Stalwart eSports as a content creator.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID number

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 180830489, and his IGN is CRX-JONTY. He is also part of the guild, CRITICAL-X✓.

Jonty Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Jonty Gaming has played 12969 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 5562 matches, with a win rate of 42.88%. He has also racked up 44906 kills with an exceptional K/D ratio of 6.06.

He has 473 Booyahs in 1773 duo games and has a win rate of 26.67%. He also killed 5787 foes at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.45.

When it comes to the solo mode, the famous content creator has played 3630 games and has triumphed in 610 matches. He has registered 10521 kills and has maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 3.48.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Jonty Gaming has played 186 squad games and has won 39 of them. He also notched 639 kills with an amazing K/D ratio of 4.35.

Jonty has played 49 duo games and has 4 wins in the mode. He has registered 168 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.73.

He has also played 160 solo games, winning 10 of them. In the process, he killed 486 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming started his journey on YouTube back in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 284 videos and has garnered 1.78 million subscribers with more than 79 million views combined.

Ajay also has a second channel called ‘Global Jonty’.

Jonty Gaming’s social media accounts

