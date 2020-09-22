Dynamo Gaming is one of the most popular channels in India. Aaditya Sawant, popularly known by his in-game alias Dynamo, is the man behind this channel. His iconic tagline - ‘Patt Se Headshot’ - is immensely popular in the Indian gaming community.

After the recent PUBG Mobile ban, Dynamo started streaming several other games. Lately, he has been streaming Free Fire alongside Ajjubhai94 aka Total Gaming.

In this article, we will look at Dynamo’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Dynamo’s Free Fire ID number

Dynamo’s Free Fire ID number is 2374955712, and his in-game alias is Fake_Dynam0. Presently, he is not a part of any guild.

Dynamo’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Dynamo has played 23 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 9 matches, which equates to a win ratio of 39.13%. He has 114 kills to his name, with an exceptional K/D ratio of 8.14, and has inflicted average damage of 1492 per match.

He has also played 2 games in the duo mode and 1 game in the solo mode.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Dynamo is placed in the Silver II tier. He has played 9 games in the squad mode, winning a single game and finishing in the top 10 five times. He has maintained a win ratio of 11.11%. He has also notched 17 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.13, dealing average damage of 840 in every match.

Clash Squad

Dynamo has played two games in this mode and has won both of them, boasting a 100 per cent win rate. He has registered 9 kills, maintaining a KDA of 12 and average damage of 1372 per match.

(Note: The stats used have been collected at the time of writing this article. The numbers will change as Dynamo further plays more matches.)

Dynamo’s YouTube channel

Aaditya started creating content back in 2015. He began by playing games like BattleField, DOTA and Rainbow Six Siege. He later switched to PUBG Mobile after its release.

Dynamo currently has more than 8.7 million subscribers and over 716 million views combined on his videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Dynamo’s social media accounts

Dynamo is active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

To visit his Facebook profile, click here.

To visit his Twitter profile, click here.

He also has a discord server. You can join it by clicking here.

