Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Tonde Gamer is an immensely popular Free Fire content creator and streamer. He has 1.47 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has more than 141 million combined views on his videos.

In this article, we will take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID number is 282951914.

Tonde Gamer’s stats

Lifetime Stats

Tonde Gamer has played a total of 12404 games in the squad mode and has triumphed in 5036 of them, with a win percentage of 40.59. He has 46160 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.26 with an average damage of 1423 per match.

The famous YouTuber has 6034 duo matches to his name and has racked up 1232 wins, killing 22634 foes and boasting a K/D ratio of 4.71.

He also has 246 Booyahs in 2973 solo matches. In those matches, he has killed 5865 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Tonde Gamer has played 192 squad games and has registered 22 victories at a win rate of 11.45%. He has 608 kills with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.58 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 115 games and has won 10 of them. He has 391 kills in this mode, with an impressive K/D ratio of 3.72.

He has also played 4 solo games.

Clash Squad – Ranked

Tonde Gamer is in the Heroic tier and has played 317 games in this mode. He has 233 victories with a win ratio of 73.50% and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Tonde Gamer's YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started his journey on YouTube back in February 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 638 videos on the channel. He has garnered 17 million views and has gained 120k subscribers in the last 30 days alone.

Click here to visit his channel.