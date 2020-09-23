Free Fire is a renowned mobile battle royale game. The game sees 50 players parachuting onto an island and fighting it out against each other till the last man/team is standing. To increase the reach of the game, the developers collaborate with several famous personalities from across the world.

Today, Garena Free Fire announced a collaboration with KSHMR on their social media platforms. For those who do not know KSHMR, he is a well-known American artist and music producer. With the collaboration, a new character named ‘K’ (Captain Booyah) will be added to Garena Free Fire soon.

In this article, we discuss all you need to know about the character based on KSHMR (K).

KSHMR (K) character in Free Fire: All we know about Captain Booyah

This character isn’t the first one that is based on a real-life personality. Several others, like DJ Alok and Jai, have been based on people in real life as well.

Garena Free Fire announced their collaboration with KSHMR across their social media platforms. Here’s what the post states:

“Free Fire is happy to announce the next collaboration - Free Fire x KSHMR! 💿 Nothing’s stopping this creative and hard-working artist - and now we’ll get to see KSHMR as the new character, K (aka Captain Booyah!) and maybe... another music video?!”

They also added the following:

“Curious to know more? Stick around and find out all you need to know about Free Fire x KSHMR. 💥”

From the above posts, fans can expect a new character as well as a music video to arrive soon. This crossover could also see some events being added to the game like #BeTheHero, which was added with the Jai character.

