Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game offers a wide variety of weapons that can be used to fend off enemies. These weapons are divided into several categories and are separated as primary and secondary weapons.

If the players run out of ammo, certain weapons can be used for clutching upon the enemies. In the latest OB24 update, Free Fire has announced the addition of a new secondary weapon into the game, called Flamethrower.

In this article, we discuss the damage, stats, and other details of the Flamethrower in Garena Free Fire.

Flamethrower weapon in Free Fire OB24 update: Damage, stats, and other details

As mentioned earlier, the Flamethrower is a secondary weapon that has been added to the game. Here’s what the official patch notes state about the firearm:

“Introducing the Flamethrower, a close-range secondary weapon that can burn everything down to the ground. The boiling heat will allow players to melt down gloo walls faster than any other weapons in the game. This weapon is ideal for close-range and indoor situations.”

Stats:

Here are the stats of Flamethrower:

Damage : 15

: 15 Minimum Damage : 10

: 10 Range : 4

: 4 Rate of Fire: 0.06

Availability

As of now, the Flamethrower will only be available for use in Training Grounds.

Apart from this, a new Assault Rifle, Parafal, has also made its way to the game. Moreover, stats of several weapons have also been balanced by the developers.

The OB24 update is going to introduce several other features that the players can relish. You can click here to read about the complete patch notes of the Free Fire OB24 update.