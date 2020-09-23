Free Fire features a plethora of weapons that the players can use on the battlefield. These firearms are divided into various categories, such as Assault Rifles (AR), Sub-Machine guns (SMG), Sniper Rifles, and more.

The developers of Free Fire do not shy away from introducing new weapons to the game and balancing their stats. ARs are some of the most preferred weapons in the game, courtesy to their balanced performance and versatility.

Parafal is one of the recently introduced Assault Rifles, being rolled out as a part of the OB24 update.

In this article, we discuss the weapon’s stats, damage, and other details.

Parafal weapon in Free Fire OB24 update: Damage, stats, and other details

As mentioned earlier, Parafal is a new AR that has been introduced to the game as a part of the OB24 update.

The patch notes read:

“The PARAFAL is a new AR that will be available after the patch. With its super high stopping power and extreme range, players will be able to take down enemies from far away with ease. However, the slow rate of Fire will give opponents opportunities to attack once you miss a few shots.”

Stats:

Here are the stats of the new weapon:

Damage : 48

: 48 Magazine : 30

: 30 Rate of Fire: 0.245

Attachments: Muzzle, Stock, Magazine, Grip, and Scope.

The detailed stats will only be available after the weapon has been officially added to the game.

Availability

The firearm will be available in the Classic & Clash Squad modes.

Apart from the introduction of Parafal, a new secondary weapon, Flamethrower has been added to the game. However, it is available only in the Training Grounds for now.

Several other weapons have been balanced as well, including the M14. Click here to read the detailed patch notes.