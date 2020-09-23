The Free Fire OB 24 update is all set to be rolled out. The latest version of the game will bring in new weapons, a spawn island, new features in the training ground, and more.

Garena has now officially announced the release date and time of the update. In this article, we will discuss all the details regarding the date and time of the latest update.

Also Read: TheDonato's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire update time: When is the OB24 update coming out in India?

As always, the Free Fire server will be taken down for maintenance before the update, and players will not be able to access the game during this period. The update will be rolled once the maintenance period is over.

Maintenance Timings

Start time: 10:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 23rd September 2020

End time: 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 23rd September 2020

Advertisement

The Free Fire OB24 update is set to be released on 23rd September 2020, after the end of maintenance at 5:30 PM IST. Players will then be able to directly download the update from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

According to a post by Garena Free Fire on their social media handles, players will receive rewards for updating the game and checking in on 23rd September. The rewards are as follows:

1000 Universal Fragments

3 Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates

3 Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

The patch notes of the update have also been officially released. The update will introduce a new firearm, a spawn Island, a new armoury option, a new grenade mechanism, and more. In the upcoming patch update, users from India can change their in-game language to Hindi and play the battle royale.

Apart from the new features, several weapons have also been balanced, and Jai’s ability has been buffed.

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.