TheDonato's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

TheDonato or Donato Munoz is a renowned Argentine Free Fire content creator. He regularly streams and makes videos on the fast-paced battle royale game, and currently has over 19.6 million YouTube subscribers.

In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

TheDonato's Free Fire ID number

TheDonato's Free Fire ID number is 219110511. He is also the leader of the guild DonatoS. He also uses an alternative ID – 336824640.

TheDonato's Free Fire stats

All-time stats of Donato

Lifetime stats

TheDonato has played 2,128 matches in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 779 games, which makes his win rate 36.60%. He has secured 11,287 kills and has maintained a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 8.37 and an average damage per match of 2,165.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous creator has 612 Booyahs in the 1,612 matches played for a win percentage of 37.96%. He has notched 8,584 kills and an equally impressive K/D ratio of 8.58.

He has also featured in 1,476 solo games and has 417 victories to his name. In this mode, TheDonato has racked up 7,698 kills and an exceptional K/D ratio of 7.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of the streamer

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has played 28 matches in the squad mode and has triumphed in 12 games, in the process killing 104 foes for a K/D ratio of 6.50.

Coming to the duo mode, TheDonato has played 88 matches and has won 45, having a win percentage of 51.13. He has also registered 510 kills and has a mind-blowing K/D ratio of 11.86.

He has also played three solo games and has won two of them, killing 25 foes in the process.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over five years ago. In that time period, Donato has uploaded a total of 1268 videos and has over 2.9 billion combined views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He's active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Following are the links to his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

