UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

UnGraduate Gamer is one of the largest Free Fire YouTube channels in India. The man behind the famous channel is Ayush Dubey.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID number

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID number is 256205699, and his present IGN is UG-Ayush2M.

UnGraduate Gamer's stats

Lifetime Stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 23298 games in the squad mode and has emerged victorious in 5934, which makes his win percentage 25.46. He has also registered 79011 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 4.55.

The popular YouTuber has played relatively fewer matches in the duo and solo modes. He has 87 Booyahs in 562 duo games and has racked up 1290 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.72.

He also has 64 wins in the 450 solo games. In those games, he has killed 1420 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.68.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, UnGraduate Gamer has played only squad matches. He has featured in 181 squad games and has 34 victories, which translates to a win rate of 18.78%. He has notched more than 1000 kills and has an incredible K/D ratio of 6.81

UnGraduate Gamer's YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer started his YouTube journey back in January 2019. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 3.3 million and has over 155 million combined views on his videos.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

UnGraduate Gamer's social media accounts

UnGraduate Gamer is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To visit his Facebook account, click here.

To visit his Instagram account, click here.

To visit his Twitter account, click here.

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.

